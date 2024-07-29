Bally Sports North to return to Xfinity – but it's going to cost you

article

Diamond Sports Ground, the owners of the Bally Sports networks, announced Monday it had reached an agreement with Comcast to return its networks to Xfinity.

The new deal will bring back Bally Sports North to Xfinity subscribers – but it won't be part of the normal cable package.

How much is it going to cost?

With the agreement, Bally Sports North will no longer be part of the basic package. Xfinity subscribers will have to upgrade to the Xfinity Ultimate TV package. On the Xfinity website, the package is listed at $78.50 per month, but after adding fees, it comes at a monthly cost of $116 per month (including a temporary $10 monthly discount).

When does Bally Sports return?

The new agreement will go into effect starting Thursday, August 1.

Background

The Bally Sports North channel has been dark for Xfinity customers since the end of April after Comcast and the Diamond Sports Group failed to reach an agreement. That left Twins fans with few avenues to watch their favorite sports team – as Bally Sports North is also not carried by YouTube TV or Hulu and Twins games aren't available on the Bally Sports app or the MLB's streaming service.

Are there cheaper alternatives?

If you are just looking for the games, Bally Sports does offer an app called Bally Sports+ that includes Timberwolves, Lynx, and Wild games. However, Twins games are not included in that app (you need a cable subscription with Bally Sports North to watch Twins games on the app). It costs $19.99 per month or $209.99 a year.

For DirectTV, you need their Choice package, which is listed online at $74.99 but comes to $97.98 after fees (including a temporary $10 discount).

Streamer FuboTV has Bally Sports North on its cheapest package, which runs $101 per month after fees.