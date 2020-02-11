Bag of meth found at elementary school in Pine City, Minnesota

Officials are investigating after a bag of meth was found at an elementary school in Pine City, Minnesota.

According to the Pine County Sheriff's Office, at 11:35 a.m. Tuesday, Pine City Elementary School officials contacted the school resource officer after some students found what appeared to be drugs.

The deputy learned that some sixth grade students found a baggie with "a crystal-type material in it" near the outside of a school door. The students immediately notified a teacher, who then notified the principal and law enforcement.

Officials confirmed that the substance found was methamphetamine.

It is unknown where the drugs came from.