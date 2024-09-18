Expand / Collapse search

Halftime with Taste Buds: Bacon Cheeseburger Muffin Cups

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  September 18, 2024 2:43pm CDT
Taste Buds
FOX 9

Stephanie Hansen is serving up another game-day recipe in this halftime edition of Taste Buds. This week, kick your football party apps up a notch with Bacon Cheeseburger Muffin Cups.

Bacon Cheeseburger Muffin Cups

These hand-held mini-burger muffins were a hit on @recipesbyvictoria TikTok, so Stephanie adapted the recipe to make the perfect game day bacon cheeseburger muffin cup and added her scrumptious burger sauce.

Ingredients:

Muffin Cups:

  • 6 pieces bacon
  • 1lb 85% lean ground beef
  • 60 frozen tater tots
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 12 pickle chips
  • 3/4 cup shredded orange and white cheese combination
  • 1 cup shredded iceberg lettuce

Scrumptious Sauce:

  • 1/3 cup mayonnaise
  • 1 Tbsp ketchup
  • 2 teaspoons yellow mustard
  • 1 teaspoon dill pickle brine
  • 4 dashes of hot sauce

Instructions are available in the video above and here.

For more episodes of Taste Buds, click here or download the FOX LOCAL app on your smart TV to stream for free. 