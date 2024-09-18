Halftime with Taste Buds: Bacon Cheeseburger Muffin Cups

Stephanie Hansen is serving up another game day recipe in this halftime edition of Taste Buds. This week, kick your football party apps up a notch with Bacon Cheeseburger Muffin Cups.

Bacon Cheeseburger Muffin Cups

These hand-held mini-burger muffins were a hit on @recipesbyvictoria TikTok, so Stephanie adapted the recipe to make the perfect game day bacon cheeseburger muffin cup and added her scrumptious burger sauce.

Ingredients:

Muffin Cups:

6 pieces bacon

1lb 85% lean ground beef

60 frozen tater tots

1 teaspoon kosher salt

12 pickle chips

3/4 cup shredded orange and white cheese combination

1 cup shredded iceberg lettuce

Scrumptious Sauce:

1/3 cup mayonnaise

1 Tbsp ketchup

2 teaspoons yellow mustard

1 teaspoon dill pickle brine

4 dashes of hot sauce

Instructions are available in the video above and here.

