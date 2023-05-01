article

After more than 50 years as a band, Aerosmith has announced what it is billing as a farewell tour with a date scheduled at St. Paul’s Xcel Energy Center.

Dubbed "Peace Out" the band will go Crazy at Xcel on Nov. 13, with support from the Black Crows.

According to the announcement, "Every night will celebrate Aerosmith’s groundbreaking" while also offering a "high-fidelity experience on the road, calibrating each arena with leading-edge audio technology so fans don’t miss a beat of Aerosmith’s classic rock tunes."

In a joint statement, the band said, "Get ready and walk this way, you’re going to get the best show of our lives."

Original drummer Joey Kramer will not be part of the tour, with the band saying, "While Joey Kramer remains a beloved founding member of Aerosmith, he has regrettably made the decision to sit out the currently scheduled touring dates to focus his full attention on his family and health. Joey’s unmistakable and legendary presence behind the drum kit will be sorely missed."

Meanwhile, lead singer Steven Tyler is facing a lawsuit from Julia Misley accusing the singer of sexual assault, sexual battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress in the 1970s — when she was 16 years of age.

The 40-date North American tour kicks off in Philadelphia on Sept. 2. A highlight of the tour will be a stop in Boston for a special hometown show on New Year’s Eve 2023.

Aerosmith recently concluded their Las Vegas residency at MGM.

If you don’t want to miss a thing, general on sale begins on Friday, May 5 at 10 a.m.