Baby of Amazon center shooting victim dies in hospital, family confirms

By FOX 9 staff
Crime and Public Safety
(FOX 9) - A baby who was initially saved from a shooting that killed its mother outside an Amazon Fulfillment Center in Lakeville on Jan. 8 has died.

Lakeville police said 31-year-old Kyla O’Neal was pregnant when she was fatally shot while sitting in her car just before 7 p.m. in a parking lot on the 9800 block of 217th Street West. Hospital staff delivered her baby the following evening – named "Messiah" by her family.

FOX 9 has confirmed with the O’Neal family that Messiah has since died in the hospital.

Donte Rapheal McCray, 32, St. Louis Park, has been charged with second-degree murder in the fatal shooting. He initially claimed the shooting was accidental, but later admitted he was angry when O'Neal backed a car into him, so he pointed a gun and fired at her, charges allege.

According to charges, the couple had gotten into a fight earlier in the day over McCray's infidelity.

Additional charges could now result from the death of the child, according to law enforcement.

Following the shooting, the family held a vigil in her honor – holding bright pink balloons to match O'Neal’s vibrant personality.

The family has also created a GoFundMe fundraiser set up to help her cover expenses and funeral costs.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

