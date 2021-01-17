Authorities investigating fatal crash in northern Minnesota

The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a crash that left one person dead and another seriously injured Sunday morning in Itasca County.

According to the state patrol, the crash happened at about 5 a.m. on Highway 169 in Greenway Township. The driver of a Ford Explorer was heading east on Hwy 169, crossed the center line and struck the Dodge Ram head on. The driver of the Dodge died of their injuries.

The driver of the Ford suffered life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say impaired driving is suspected.