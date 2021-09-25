Crash leaves 1 dead, 4 injured in Andover, Minnesota

Authorities are investigating a fatal crash Saturday morning in Andover, Minnesota.

According to the Anoka County Sheriff's Office, at about 10 a.m., officials responded to a crash between a car and a pickup truck near the 16400 block of County Road 7 in Andover.

Officials believe the car was heading north while the pickup truck was heading south, and they collided. The driver of the car died at the scene, while two other passengers were critically injured.

The two people in the pickup truck were transported to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is not known.

The crash is still under investigation