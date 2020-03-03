Authorities investigate apparent attempted murder-suicide in Silver Lake, Minnesota

Authorities in central Minnesota are investing what appears to be an attempted murder-suicide that occurred over the weekend.

Sunday morning, deputies with the McLeod County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a report of a shooting on 207th Street in Silver Lake.

A man, now identified as 54-year-old Bruce Lamott, had been shot and was transported to the Hennepin County Medical Center, where he is in stable condition.

The suspect, identified as 54-year-old Carrie Lamott, was found dead in the house from self-inflicted wounds.

The case remains under investigation.