Authorities investigate apparent attempted murder-suicide in Silver Lake, Minnesota
SILVER LAKE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Authorities in central Minnesota are investing what appears to be an attempted murder-suicide that occurred over the weekend.
Sunday morning, deputies with the McLeod County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a report of a shooting on 207th Street in Silver Lake.
A man, now identified as 54-year-old Bruce Lamott, had been shot and was transported to the Hennepin County Medical Center, where he is in stable condition.
The suspect, identified as 54-year-old Carrie Lamott, was found dead in the house from self-inflicted wounds.
The case remains under investigation.