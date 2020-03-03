Expand / Collapse search

Authorities investigate apparent attempted murder-suicide in Silver Lake, Minnesota

Published 
Updated 40 mins ago
SILVER LAKE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Authorities in central Minnesota are investing what appears to be an attempted murder-suicide that occurred over the weekend. 

Sunday morning, deputies with the McLeod County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a report of a shooting on 207th Street in Silver Lake. 

A man, now identified as 54-year-old Bruce Lamott, had been shot and was transported to the Hennepin County Medical Center, where he is in stable condition. 

The suspect, identified as 54-year-old Carrie Lamott, was found dead in the house from self-inflicted wounds. 

The case remains under investigation. 