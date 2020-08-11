Authorities investigate 2 reported sexual assaults near U of M campus

Authorities are investigating two reports of a suspect grabbing females near the University of Minnesota campus in Minneapolis.

According the U of M Department of Public Safety, at about 11:55 a.m. Tuesday, a man grabbed a female's buttocks near the U of M Recreation Center. About an hour later, another female reported that a man grabbed her buttocks near the intersection of 11th and University Avenue SE.

Officials believe the incidents are possibly related.

The suspect is described as a 20 to 30-year-old man wearing a white shirt in one incident and a blue shirt in the other. He has short dark hair, black pants and was carrying bags.

For more information or updates, visit https://publicsafety.prd.umn.edu/