Sobriety during the holidays: Minnesota author shares tips in new book

The Brief Holiday parties are filling social calendars, posing challenges for those maintaining sobriety. Minnesota author Nick Hanson has released a new book, "A Fragile Utopia," sharing his sobriety journey. Hanson offers tips for creating inclusive holiday environments and supporting those with addiction.



As holiday parties start to fill up social calendars, many are looking to get into the festive spirit.

However, for those maintaining sobriety or exploring a "sober curious" lifestyle, the season can present unique challenges.

New book, ‘A Fragile Utopia,’ explores the illusion of happiness found in alcohol

Big picture view:

A new book by Minnesota author Nick Hanson, titled "A Fragile Utopia," shares his personal journey of sobriety.

Hanson, now in his second year of sobriety, discusses the difficulties the holidays can bring and offers suggestions for fostering an inclusive environment for both drinkers and non-drinkers during holiday gatherings.

Supporting those struggling with addiction

What they're saying:

"It's important to be understanding and supportive of those going through addiction," said Hanson.

He encourages open conversations and empathy towards individuals who are on their sobriety journey.

Hanson also provides tips for those looking to cut back or quit alcohol, highlighting the health benefits of reducing or eliminating alcohol consumption.

"A Fragile Utopia" is available on Amazon and through the website.