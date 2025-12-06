Expand / Collapse search

Metro E Line opens in Minneapolis

Published  December 6, 2025 9:59am CST
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Local leaders are celebrating the opening of the new Metro E Line at Minneapolis College. 

The E Line runs along France, Hennepin and University Avenues, connecting Southdale, downtown Minneapolis and the University of Minnesota. 

Officials say the project utilized $12 million in federal funding and as well as state funding along with Metropolitan Council investments. 

FOX 9 will have more on this story after the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The Source: This story uses information shared by MnDOT officials and local legislative leaders.

