Metro E Line opens in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Local leaders are celebrating the opening of the new Metro E Line at Minneapolis College.
The E Line runs along France, Hennepin and University Avenues, connecting Southdale, downtown Minneapolis and the University of Minnesota.
Officials say the project utilized $12 million in federal funding and as well as state funding along with Metropolitan Council investments.
The Source: This story uses information shared by MnDOT officials and local legislative leaders.