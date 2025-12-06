Annunciation shooting: Parents, community demand change amid healing

The Brief Parents and community members gathered in Mounds View to discuss gun violence after a tragic summer. Emotional testimonies were shared following the Annunciation Church shooting, which left two students dead and 26 injured. Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison supports a constitutional amendment to ban assault weapons.



A town hall meeting in Mounds View brought together parents and community members seeking change after a violent summer marked by a mass shooting at Annunciation Church and an attack on Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband.

Parents share emotional testimonies

What we know:

Parents at the meeting shared their grief and the challenges their children face after the tragic events.

"As a father, not being able to tell your kids they are safe is the most hopeless I ever felt," said Dan Manchon, an Annunciation parent and parishioner.

Rose DeBoer, another parent, recalled the moment she heard the news, saying, "I remember saying no, no, no, and falling to the ground against the lockers in the hallway."

The backstory:

The shooting at Annunciation Church resulted in the deaths of classmates Fletcher Merkel and Harper Moyski, with 26 others injured.

Parents like Vivian St. Clair’s mom, Malia Kimbrell shared the harrowing details of the event, describing the damage caused by high-velocity rounds.

"The velocity of those 223 Caliber Rounds was so high that they shattered and penetrated her back and arm. If those bullets hit her directly, without their path being interrupted by a church pew, she would be dead," said Kimbrell.

Community calls for change

What they're saying:

Parents expressed a shared desire for change, with Michael Mishler, a parent and hunter, advocating for a ban on AR-style rifles and high-capacity magazines.

"You don’t need an AR-style rifle with a 30-round magazine to hunt white tail deer, bear, coyote, or any other game animal in the state," said Mishler.

During the town hall, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison supported the idea of a constitutional amendment to ban assault weapons, stating, "We can pass something this legislative session. We can vote on it next November."