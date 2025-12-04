Lutsen Lodge fire: Owner charged with arson, joked to 'burn it' before the fire

The Brief The owner of Lutsen Lodge has been arrested and charged with arson in connection to the fire at the historic resort. Charges allege Bryce Campbell joked "burn it" days before the fire at the resort. Authorities are holding a press conference at 3 p.m. Thursday. Watch it live here.



The owner of Lutsen Lodge has been arrested and charged in connection to the 2024 fire that destroyed the historic resort.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA), State Fire Marshal and the Cook County Attorney's Office are planning to announce an arrest and charges in the fire investigation. A press conference is planned for 3 p.m. on Thursday. Watch live in the player above.

The main building of the resort burned down on Feb. 6, 2024.

Lutsen Lodge joked ‘burn it’ days before fire in response to debts

Fire at Lutsen Resort in northern Minnesota. (Courtesy of Tim Miller) (Supplied)

What we know:

Bryce James Campbell, 41, is accused of intentionally setting fire to Lutsen Lodge and filing a fraudulent insurance claim. He's charged with three counts of first-degree arson and one count of insurance fraud.

He was arrested on Dec. 3 in Michigan.

Campbell purchased the resort in 2018 and faced financial difficulties leading up to the fire. He allegedly increased the resort's insurance coverage significantly before the incident. At the time of the fire, Campbell's near-due and past-due debts exceeded $14 million, according to charges.

Insurance records show on Aug. 8, 2022, Campbell increased the insurance policy for the resort from $8.49 million to $11 million. Then on May 22, 2023, he increased the policy to $13 million.

Campbell's phone and Facebook records revealed discussions about financial distress and joking references to burning down the resort, including saying "just burn it" to a Facebook message about money that was owed days before the fire.

In the days after the fire, on Feb. 12, 2024, a colleague messaged Campbell on Facebook, saying, "What are you going to tell them about where you were?" Campbell responded, "Well, I definitely can’t tell them. Especially after everything, can you image if our extra caricular [sic] activities got in the news???" Later in the conversation thread, the colleague messaged Campbell, "My concern is that they track your location through your phone and see you driving by Lutsen at around when the fire started around 12:30." Campbell replied, "Your [sic] stressing me out now."

Surveillance footage and phone records placed Campbell near the resort on the night of the fire.

There were no reservations at Lutsen Lodge on Feb. 5 or Feb. 6, 2024.

Fire gel on water heaters at Lutsen Lodge

The backstory:

Investigators found the fire originated in the basement. Charges say investigators found Swissmar fire gel residue, a fire accelerant, on the water heaters at the resort. Search history records for Campbell's phone show he searched for "Sterno-fuel," "fondue fuel btu" and "swissmar" in January 2024.

On Jan. 18, 2024, Campbell texted a colleague, "Main water line at Copper froze entire east wing flooded. Just talked them through how to find the city valve at the back to shut it down. So sick of life and floods. Does nothing burn down anymore?" Then, on Jan. 19, 2024, the same colleague texted Campbell, "The new Swissmar gel bottles came in. We did a test. Works great," and Campbell replied, "Good!! Glad they came in after the insurance inspection lol."

Lawsuits against Campbell

The backstory:

Lutsen Lodge dates back to the late 1800s, built along the shores of Lake Superior and grew to become a destination for generations of families.

Not long after midnight of Feb. 6, 2024, smoke was reported coming from the roof. Soon, the resort was engulfed. By daylight, nothing remained standing but the chimneys. It would take a few days to fully extinguish the smoldering debris.

In the haze of smoke, also a cloud of suspicion. Immediately, stories surfaced of multiple lawsuits against the resort’s owner, Bryce Campbell. Nearby cabin owners, who contracted with Lutsen Lodge to manage their rentals, accused Campbell of owing them thousands of dollars. Former employees sued, claiming they were not being paid. Contractors also sued, claiming they’d never been paid for work on renovations.