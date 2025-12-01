Convicted sex offender on probation charged in Bloomington rape

The Brief Abdimahat Bille Mohamed, 28, of Minneapolis, kidnapped and raped a woman he met on Snapchat, prosecutors say. Mohamed was sentenced in May in two previous rape cases but served no prison time. Mohamed received credit for time served as part of a pair of plea agreements with prosecutors.



A two-time convicted sex offender on probation kidnapped and raped a woman at a hotel in Bloomington in September, according to court documents.

Convicted sex offender kidnapped, raped woman he met on Snapchat: charges

The allegations:

According to court records, Abdimahat Bille Mohamed, 28, of Minneapolis, kidnapped and raped a woman he met on Snapchat.

Mohamed picked up the woman at her home in Mankato in September, then drove her to a hotel in Bloomington, where he held her against her will for several days and sexually assaulted her, prosecutors said.

The victim told investigators that Mohamed told her, "You’re not going home," after she got into his car, according to court documents.

She also told investigators that Mohamed took her phone and told her, "You’re not leaving," when she tried to escape.

On Sept. 21, nearly a week after her kidnapping, the "very distraught and shaken up" victim jumped out of Mohamed’s car on Aldrich Avenue South in Minneapolis, where a resident called police.

Suspect convicted of two previous sexual assaults in Minneapolis

The previous cases:

The September incident happened less than four months after he was sentenced in two unrelated sexual assault cases, including one that involved a 15-year-old girl.

In May 2024, Mohamed was arrested and charged after prosecutors said he raped a woman he met on Snapchat at his apartment in Minneapolis.

In that case, the victim told a paramedic that she had been strangled and raped.

Mohamed threatened to shoot the victim unless she had sex with him, prosecutors said.

According to court records, a witness heard arguing and walked into a bedroom to find Mohamed on top of the victim. He threatened to kill the witness, prosecutors said.

In October 2024, he was charged in another rape that prosecutors said happened in December 2017.

DNA collected after his arrest in 2024 linked him to the 2017 case that involved a 15-year-old girl.

According to court records, Mohamed met the girl on Snapchat and picked her up in St. Paul. He drove her to Minneapolis, where two men got into the car, prosecutors said. One of the men pointed a handgun at the victim and forced her to perform oral sex on another man in the car before Mohamed got in the backseat and raped her, documents said.

Suspect struck plea deals, avoided prison time

The sentences:

In May, a Hennepin County judge sentenced Mohamed in the two rape cases. But under the terms of a plea agreement, he served no prison time.

For the 2017 sexual assault that involved a minor, he was sentenced to three years in prison, but the sentence was stayed for five years, meaning he did not serve prison time. He was sentenced to 364 days in the Hennepin County workhouse but received credit for time served. In addition, he was sentenced to five years of probation.

For the 2024 sexual assault, he was sentenced to 14 months in prison, but that sentence was also stayed, meaning he never went to prison. He was also sentenced – and received credit for time served – to 364 days in the Hennepin County workhouse. In addition, he was sentenced to a day of probation.

The response:

When reached via email on Monday for comment, a spokesman for the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office, which prosecuted the cases, said he was "checking in with staff."