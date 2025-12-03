Woman charged after 17 dogs rescued, 18 found dead on Watonwan County property

The Brief A Minnesota woman is facing several charges after numerous dead dogs were located on a rural property in St. James. The property owners were the ones who reported the animal neglect, as they were letting a friend use their property for a pet rescue. Authorities seized 17 dogs found in crates and recovered 18 dead dogs placed in garbage bags around the property, charges said.



A Minnesota woman is facing several charges after authorities rescued 17 severely malnourished dogs and found the remains of 18 dogs on a rural Watonwan County property.

Animal neglect investigation

What we know:

Laura Berg, 37, is facing multiple counts of animal mistreatment, including felony charges for torture and cruelty, as well as misdemeanors for depriving animals of food and keeping them in unhealthy conditions.

According to the criminal complaint, the Watonwan County Sheriff's Office responded to a rural residence in St. James on Nov. 15 after property owners reported finding several dogs in poor condition. The owners directed the deputy to the garage where Berg had reportedly been keeping the animals.

The deputy described finding 17 dogs confined to individual crates "covered in feces" and appearing severely underweight, charges allege.

The property owners told law enforcement that they had allowed a friend, identified in the complaint as Berg, to stay at the residence while starting her own dog rescue sanctuary. Berg reportedly spoke to deputies on the phone, and said she has been living at the property since May and took in dogs she found on Facebook and Craigslist.

Berg reportedly claimed she became "in over her head" and told authorities she messed up, but offered no explanation for the animals’ condition, charges allege.

The following day, the deputy returned after the discovery of deceased dogs in garbage bags and later executed a search warrant. The complaint states that 18 deceased dogs, individually bagged, were recovered in various locations on the property and all appeared to be visibly malnourished. Law enforcement also seized the 17 living dogs, though one was later euthanized due to ongoing seizures.

What's next:

Berg was charged via summons on Monday and is scheduled to make her first court appearance on Dec. 23.