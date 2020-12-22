Assisted living facilities prepare to vaccinate residents and staff

Expand / Collapse search
Blizzard Warning
from WED 10:00 AM CST until THU 12:00 AM CST, Cottonwood County, Jackson County
15
Blizzard Warning
from WED 12:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 AM CST, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Faribault County, Le Sueur County, Martin County, McLeod County, Mille Lacs County, Nicollet County, Sherburne County, Sibley County, Waseca County, Watonwan County, Wright County
Blizzard Warning
from WED 6:00 AM CST until WED 9:00 PM CST, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Murray County, Nobles County, Pipestone County, Rock County
Blizzard Warning
from WED 6:00 AM CST until THU 12:00 AM CST, Grant County, West Otter Tail County
Blizzard Warning
from WED 3:00 AM CST until WED 9:00 PM CST, Clay County, Kittson County, Norman County, West Marshall County, West Polk County, Wilkin County
Blizzard Warning
from WED 3:00 AM CST until WED 8:00 PM CST, Big Stone County, Traverse County
Blizzard Warning
from WED 6:00 AM CST until THU 6:00 AM CST, Douglas County, Lac Qui Parle County, Pope County, Stevens County, Swift County, Yellow Medicine County
Blizzard Warning
from WED 10:00 AM CST until THU 6:00 AM CST, Benton County, Kandiyohi County, Meeker County, Morrison County, Redwood County, Renville County, Stearns County, Todd County
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 2:00 AM CST until THU 12:00 AM CST, Central St. Louis County, North Itasca County, South Itasca County
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 12:00 AM CST, Koochiching County, North St. Louis County, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, Southern Cook/North Shore County, Southern Lake/North Shore
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 6:00 AM CST until THU 12:00 AM CST, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Crow Wing County, East Becker County, East Marshall County, East Otter Tail County, East Polk County, Hubbard County, Lake Of The Woods County, Mahnomen County, North Beltrami County, North Cass County, North Clearwater County, Northern Aitkin County, Pennington County, Red Lake County, Roseau County, South Aitkin County, South Beltrami County, South Cass County, South Clearwater County, Wadena County, West Becker County
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 11:00 AM CST until THU 12:00 AM CST, Pine County
Winter Storm Watch
from WED 3:00 PM CST until THU 12:00 AM CST, Barron County, Polk County
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 1:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 AM CST, Anoka County, Chisago County, Dakota County, Hennepin County, Isanti County, Kanabec County, Ramsey County, Rice County, Scott County, Washington County
Winter Storm Watch
from WED 3:00 PM CST until THU 9:00 AM CST, Burnett County, Douglas County, Washburn County

Assisted living facilities prepare to vaccinate residents and staff

Coronavirus Vaccine
(FOX 9) - Most long term care facilities will rely on pharmaceutical partners like Walgreens and CVS to come administer the vaccine to residents and staff.

"I believe that we will either have it by the end of the year or early part of January I would guess," founder of The Moments memory care in Lakeville, Elizabeth Wright, said.

Most long term care facilities will rely on pharmaceutical partners like Walgreens and CVS to come administer the vaccine to residents and staff.

Wright explains that she is waiting on word from their pharmacy partner, CVS, to confirm the dates they will send trained professionals to the facility to start vaccinating residents and staff. She says they will schedule three dates to ensure that everyone will be able to get the first and second dose.

"We’re seeing the light at the end of the tunnel," Wright said.

She says she’s hoping visitors will be welcomed back inside the facility, still with some guidelines, as early as this spring.

"What I’m really looking forward to most is that day where we can get back to normal and we can have family members come in," Wright said.

In a statement, CVS says Minnesota and Wisconsin are among the 36 states where they hope to start administering vaccinations as soon as Monday.