Artists paint murals honoring George Floyd on plywood protecting businesses around Minneapolis

Painted murals honoring George Floyd are popping up around Minneapolis.

In the Uptown area, artists are using the plywood put up to protect local businesses as their canvasses to honor Floyd, who died on Memorial Day while being detained by Minneapolis police.

The Uptown Association put out the call for local artists to come paint the plywood that now covers a majority of the storefronts in the area following last week’s protests and riots over Floyd’s death.

The murals express the grief and anger many in the community are feeling in the wake of Floyd’s death as well as messages of hope.

The plywood will eventually come down, however, leaving many to wonder what will become of the murals.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Artists used the plywood covering businesses in Uptown as canvasses to paint murals honoring George Floyd. From: FOX 9

FOX 9 caught up with one of the artists, Adam Turman, who said the association is talking about possibly turning them into some sort of memorial or holding an auction to raise money for some of the funds and organizations rebuilding the community.

“Hopefully, they’re able to live on and continue to create awareness and help to spread this message that we all need to hear,” Turman said.