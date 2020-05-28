Looters hit Uptown businesses as violent protests spread throughout south Minneapolis overnight

Protesters made their way across south Minneapolis from East to West Lake Street overnight, looting businesses throughout the Uptown neighborhood.

Image 1 of 9 ▼ Timberland store in Uptown

Looters ransacked Frattalone’s Ace Hardware, Target, Urban Outfitters, Sephora, Timberland, among others.

The CVS appears to be one of the most heavily damaged and looted business on West Lake Street.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ CVS in Uptown looted during violent protests over death of George Floyd in Minneapolis overnight.

Looters shot their way into Thurston Jewelers, smashing glass cases and making off with tens of thousands of dollars’ worth of jewelry.

The owner of Thurston Jewelers said he knows the city is in a lot of pain, but he sees a different way of going about it than breaking into his store and stealing most of his merchandise.

“It’s a tough one to come in and see what started years ago and now it’s just complete devastation,” he said. “It’s just like a hurricane came through.”

The second day of protests over the death of George Floyd began Wednesday afternoon outside the Third Precinct building, with protesters calling for charges to be filed against the officer involved.

Floyd died at the hospital after he was detained by Minneapolis police officers near the intersection of 38th Street and Chicago Avenue South Monday night. A video taken by a bystander showed one of the officers, now identified as Derek Chauvin, pinning Floyd to the ground and pressing his knee into his neck as Floyd repeatedly says, “I can’t breathe.”

After Floyd loses consciousness, Chauvin continues to press on his neck. None of the other officers on the scene attempted to check Floyd’s pulse until the ambulance arrived, despite bystanders’ pleas. Floyd later died at Hennepin County Medical Center.

The four officers involved with the arrest have been fired, but not charged at this time. Federal investigators have joined local authorities in the investigation into Floyd's death.

