Arrest made in murder investigation leading to search warrant that resulted in Amir Locke killing

The St. Paul Police Department has confirmed an arrest has been made in the murder investigation that precipitated the search warrant that ended with Minneapolis police killing Amir Locke.

The SPPD, the Southeast Metro Task Force, and the Ramsey County Violent Crime Enforcement took the 17-year-old suspect into custody Tuesday afternoon in Winona, Minnesota. The suspect is wanted in connection with the murder of Otis Elder who was shot and killed in St. Paul on January 10.

The Ramsey County Attorney’s Office confirms charges are expected by the end of the day and the search warrant used to enter the apartment where Locke was killed will likely be unsealed.

This is a developing story check back for updates.