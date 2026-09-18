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Minnesota weather: Rain totals so far on Friday

By
FOX 9
Weather
Published September 18, 2026 6:19 PM CDT
Published September 18, 2026 6:19 PM CDT
MN weather: Heavy rain, storms Friday night
MN weather: Heavy rain, storms Friday night

MN weather: Heavy rain, storms Friday night

A flood watch covers southern Minnesota and the I-90 corridor as heavy thunderstorms could bring an additional 1–3 inches of rain overnight Friday into Saturday. Rain tapers Saturday morning with clouds lingering. Sunday brings partial sunshine and highs near 70. 

The Brief

    • A soaking rain has moved through the state, bringing over an inch in some areas of the state.
    • Temperatures stayed cool throughout the day.
    • Find rain totals from across the state below.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A heavy sheet of rain moved through the state Friday, with some areas getting more than an inch. 

Minnesota rain totals so far

By the numbers:

Here are the rain totals so far across Minnesota: 

  • Jackson: 1.49 inches
  • marshal: 1.04 inches
  • Rochester: 0.83 inches
  • Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport: 0.55 inches
  • St. Cloud: 0.25 inches
  • New Richmond: 0.21 inches
  • Brainerd: 0.03 inches

Rain totals so far for Sept. 18, 2026.  (FOX 9)

Rain will begin to ease and become more scattered as the evening progresses, but that scattered nature could actually trigger some locally heavy downpours — particularly in southeastern Minnesota, where pockets of 3 to 4 inches of rain will be possible overnight.

Extended forecast

What's next:

Saturday is expected to stay mostly cloudy and dreary, with some leftover drizzle possible in the morning. A couple of light showers could also pop up in parts of southern Minnesota Saturday afternoon. Temperatures will inch up only slightly, with a high of around 64 degrees in the metro.

Sunday brings the best chance for improvement, with brighter skies and temperatures approaching 70 degrees. It won't be full sunshine, but it should feel noticeably better. However, a few scattered showers are expected to return early next week — right around the time fall officially begins on Tuesday.

The Source: Information in this story comes from FOX 9 meteorologists. 

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