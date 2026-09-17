Brown County rabies case: Owner, children, and vets exposed after cow showed odd behavior

The Brief The Minnesota Board of Animal Health confirmed a Brown County Hereford heifer tested positive for rabies on Sept. 8. Nine people, including the owner, family members and veterinary staff, were recommended to receive rabies post-exposure treatment after possible exposure to the infected animal's saliva. More than 40 cattle, a horse and three dogs are now under observation, while two unvaccinated barn cats with likely exposure were euthanized.



The Minnesota Board of Animal Health confirmed a cow in Brown County tested positive for rabies on Sept. 8, prompting vaccines for nine people and quarantine measures for dozens of animals on the property.

Cow with rabies in Minnesota

Timeline:

The owner first noticed the heifer behaving oddly on Sept. 1, when the animal was lying flat with its head down. A veterinarian examined the cow that same day, and the owner gave the animal oral medication with bare hands. The next day, a second veterinarian examined the heifer and also administered oral medication without wearing gloves.

By Sept. 3, a third veterinarian examined the animal and found more serious symptoms — uncoordinated hind legs, high-stepping, vocalizing, excessive drooling and a high temperature. The animal was then humanely euthanized, and its head was sent for rabies testing at the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) Public Health Laboratory, which confirmed the positive result on Sept. 8.

What they're saying:

"When we see livestock acting strangely, rabies may not be the first thing people think of to explain the behavior," said Dr. Steve Kivisto, senior veterinarian leading the rabies program at the Board. "Given the severity of the disease, it's better to assume an animal is infected until proven otherwise, and to be sure to take the proper precautions and use the correct personal protective equipment when working with a rabies suspect animal."

"Consistent use of PPE when treating ill animals can help prevent exposure to rare illnesses such as rabies," said Dr. Stacy Holzbauer, State Public Health Veterinarian. "Additionally, MDH staff are available for consultation for any animal bite situation to assess rabies risk and provide recommendations for rabies prophylaxis."

Who was exposed and what happens next

What we know:

MDH recommended nine people receive rabies post-exposure treatment, which involves human rabies immune globulin and a series of rabies vaccinations given at set intervals to prevent the disease from developing, according to the Board. Those recommended for treatment or rabies booster vaccinations include the owner, the owner's daughter, two minor children, two of the veterinarians who examined the animal and three veterinary technicians who assisted.

While a bite from an infected animal is the most common way people are exposed to the rabies virus, the Board noted it is also important to wear gloves and eye protection to prevent saliva from entering the eyes, nose, mouth or an open wound when treating animals for an unknown neurological illness.

On the property, the Board quarantined 13 cows, and more than 40 cattle are being kept under observation for rabies, according to the Board. A horse on the property was possibly exposed but is current on its rabies vaccinations and will be kept under observation, along with three vaccinated dogs. Two unvaccinated barn cats with likely exposure were euthanized.

Numerous skunks were observed earlier this year on a neighboring plot of land owned by a relative that adjoins the area where the infected cow was kept, according to the Board. Skunks and bats are the natural carriers of rabies in Minnesota, and wild animals — especially bats — account for most of the state's annually reported rabies cases. Less than 15% of rabid animal cases reported each year in Minnesota involve domestic species, with cattle, cats and dogs being the most common.

What we don't know:

It has not been confirmed how the heifer was exposed to the rabies virus or which wild animal may have transmitted it.