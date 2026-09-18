'He threw his son away': Opening statements in Jordan Collins murder trial

The Brief Jordan Collins Sr., accused of killing his 16-year-old son Jordan "Manny" Collins Jr., chose to represent himself and held off on his opening statement during the first day of trial. Manny was reported missing in May 2025, and his remains were later found at an Elk River landfill after a six-week search. Prosecutors say Collins Sr. killed his son and threw his dismembered body in the garbage behind his Columbia Heights apartment building.



Opening statements are underway in the murder trial of Jordan Collins Sr., who is accused of killing his 16-year-old son, Jordan "Manny" Collins Jr., more than a year after the teen's remains were found in an Elk River landfill.

A father on trial, representing himself

Collins Sr., 39, is charged with one count of second-degree murder with intent, not premeditated in his son's death. He has chosen to represent himself and, on the first day of trial, in an unusual move, he opted to hold off on delivering his opening statement until after the prosecution rests.

What we know:

Collins Sr. sat in formal clothes — not prison wear — calmly taking notes even as emotions ran high around him inside the Anoka County courtroom.

State prosecutor Andrew Loose opened with a stark line.

"He threw his son away," Loose said to the jury.

Loose asked the jury to consider how they think about their garbage — which is to say, very little. That framing was a direct reference to how Collins Sr. is accused of killing Manny and throwing his dismembered body in the garbage behind his Columbia Heights apartment building.

Investigators spent six weeks searching the Elk River landfill before they found Manny's remains, according to prosecutors. Some of Manny's remains — including his head and hands — were never found, prosecutors said.

What they're saying:

Manny's mother, Ashley Berry, was the first witness to take the stand, wearing her son's jacket and bracelets. She provided what's known as "spark of life" testimony, describing Manny as determined and intelligent. Berry said Manny loved basketball and was excited to start working. She said he got the nickname "Manny" because "he looked like a little man" when he was little.

She cried as she described searching for her son. Manny was reported missing in May 2025, right before Mother’s Day. Berry said Manny mostly lived with her in St. Paul’s Frogtown neighborhood, but had recently moved in with Collins Sr. about one month before his death. Berry said Manny was struggling in school, and was supposed to get math help from his father.

Evidence, witnesses and what's ahead

Five witnesses took the stand on the first day of trial. Beyond Manny's mother, the other witnesses were police officers and a 911 administrator.

What the jury saw:

The jury watched body camera video of police conducting a search warrant at Collins Sr.'s apartment. Officers say they found knives and traces of Manny's blood on bedding and on the walls. Video showed Collins Sr.’s bare apartment. The one-bedroom unit had two chairs, a Target shopping cart, and a twin mattress with no bed frame.

What's next:

Collins Sr. has not yet delivered his opening statement — that will come after the prosecution rests, Judge Dyanna Street said. The jury, made up of six women and nine men, was engaged and attentive throughout the day. The trial is expected to last up to four weeks.

Going forward, the jury will hear testimony from forensic scientists, anthropologists and digital investigators, as well as Manny's longtime girlfriend and family members, the prosecution said Friday.