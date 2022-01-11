Man dead after shooting in St. Paul's Hamline-Midway neighborhood

Police in St. Paul are searching for suspects and witnesses in connection to a shooting in the Hamline-Midway neighborhood that left a man dead Monday night.

According to the St. Paul Police Department, officers responded to a shooting on the 500 block of Prior Avenue North around 9:30 p.m.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a man in his 30s suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers rendered aid to the victim and called for fire medics.

Medics transported the victim to Regions Hospital where he later died.

Investigators have not identified any suspects or a motive for the shooting.