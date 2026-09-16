Brooklyn Center hotel raids: 17 women, minors rescued from trafficking, police say

The Brief Brooklyn Center police say 17 women and girls were identified as human trafficking victims during raids at four hotels. The operation led to 28 arrests and the recovery of seven firearms, according to police. Seven SWAT teams were involved in the raids, which police say ended without any reported injuries.



Authorities now say 17 women and underage victims were rescued and are getting help after law enforcement raided four hotels in Brooklyn Center last week as part of a human trafficking, drugs, and weapons investigation.

Women and girls rescued

What we know:

In an update on Wednesday, one week after the early morning raid on Wednesday, Sept. 9, Brooklyn Center police now say 17 women and girls were identified as victims of human trafficking during the investigation.

Police say those victims are now being connected with services and assistance. Officers say it's possible more victims could be identified in coming days.

"Behind that number are 17 individual people who have experienced exploitation and now have access to support and an opportunity for something different," Brooklyn Center Police Chief Garett Flesland said in a provided statement. "Connecting people with assistance is an important step. Their needs, and the work of supporting them, continue well beyond the day of the operation."

Investigation at large

Big picture view:

Police also shared an update on the scope of the investigation.

Officers said last Wednesday they executed search warrants: 17 at Travelodge, 12 at Super 8, one at Baymont, and one at Suburban Studios.

The raids led to the arrests of 28 people and seven firearms being recovered. Officers also say they recovered "a significant quantity of suspected controlled substances" and about $43,494 in cash.

Local perspective:

Seven SWAT teams were involved in the raids and more than 250 people assisted with the raids. There were no injuries reported during the operation, police said.

"I could not be prouder of the preparation, professionalism, and teamwork demonstrated by our staff and our partner agencies," Flesland added. "That gratitude extends to the advocates, service providers, and City colleagues whose work continues as we address the needs of people affected by this operation."

What's next:

It's unclear how many of the 28 arrested will end up facing charges. FOX 9 could only identify about a dozen people who were booked into Hennepin County Jail after the raids.

So far, none of those individuals have been charged, according to the jail roster, and nearly all have been released from custody. One man remains in custody on a separate warrant. Police have said that the arrest totals "should not be interpreted as the number of people formally charged or convicted."

Authorities said last week they were working on formal charges against suspects. The raids were the culmination of a year-long investigation.