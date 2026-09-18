Person dies after being struck by Green Line train near University and Prior in St. Paul

The Brief A person was struck and killed by a westbound Green Line train near University and Prior avenues in St. Paul shortly after 8:30 p.m. Life-saving measures were attempted, but the person did not survive; no other injuries were reported. Buses are replacing trains between the Snelling Avenue and Raymond Avenue stations while the scene is cleared.



Metro Transit police are investigating after a westbound Green Line train struck and killed a person on the tracks in St. paul Fridat night.

Green Line train strikes person on tracks

Shortly after 8:30 p.m., Metro Transit police were called to the scene at University and Prior Avenues. Despite life-saving measures, the person died. No other injuries were reported.

What we know:

Metro Transit police are leading the investigation into how the person ended up on the tracks.

As the scene is being cleared, buses are replacing trains between the Snelling Avenue and Raymond Avenue stations, according to Metro Transit.

What we don't know:

The identity of the person killed has not been released. The circumstances that led to the person being on the tracks remain under investigation.