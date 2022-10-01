Apple's VP of procurement exiting after off-color comment in viral TikTok video

Apple's vice president of procurement Tony Blevins is reportedly leaving the company that makes iPhones, MacBooks and other consumer electronic products after the executive went viral on TikTok for an off-color comment.

Tiktok star Daniel Mac, who has a series where he asks the owners of expensive cars what they do for a living, approached Blevin in a Sept. 5 video. Blevins can be seen driving a Mercedes-Benz.

"Good sir! Your car is awesome! What do you do for a living?," Mac asked Blevin in the 25-second clip.

"I have rich cars, play golf and fondle big-breasted women. But I take weekends and major holidays off," Blevin replied. He added that he has a "hell of a dental plan."

HOUSE PASSES ANTITRUST BILL TARGETING BIG TECH

Blevins' remark appears to be a nod to a quote from the 1981 film "Arthur," in which the title character describes his own job by saying: "I race cars, play tennis and fondle women, but I have weekends off and I am my own boss."

As of the time of publication, the video has generated 1.4 million views, 143,000 likes, 826 comments and 2,789 shares.

Representatives for Apple did not immediately return FOX Business' request for comment.

Bloomberg, the first media outlet to report the story, said Blevins' departure came after some Apple operations and procurement employees reported the video to human resources. Following an internal investigation, Apple COO Jeff Williams reportedly decided to part ways with Blevins. Williams will reportedly oversee Blevins' old team in the interim.

"I would like to take this opportunity to sincerely apologize to anyone who was offended by my mistaken attempt at humor," Blevins told the outlet.

According to a Wall Street Journal profile published in 2020, Blevin's main responsibility was to negotiate with Apple suppliers in order to cut the company's costs. The report notes that Apple CEO Tim Cook brought Blevins over in 2000 after working with him at IBM.

LINK: Get updates and more on this story at foxbusiness.com.