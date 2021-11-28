Apple Valley teen dies in ATV crash on Thanksgiving near Brainerd

An Apple Valley, Minnesota teenager was killed over the holiday weekend in an all-terrain vehicle crash in Crow Wing County.

According to the sheriff's office, the crash happened around 3:43 p.m. on Thanksgiving in a field west of the Brainerd Airport.

At the scene, deputies found two teens hurt in the crash. Sixteen-year-old Isabella Brandt of Apple Valley was pronounced dead. The other victim, an 18-year-old man, was airlifted to North Memorial Hospital.

An investigation revealed the teens were riding the ATV when it went airborne over a drainage area and rolled over.

The crash is under investigation by the sheriff's office and Minnesota State Patrol.