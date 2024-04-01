Live: Apple River stabbing trial: Day 1

The trial of Nicolae Miu, the man accused of the deadly stabbing on the Apple River in Wisconsin in 2022, begins Monday with jury selection and opening statements.

Nicolae Miu, 54, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide and multiple counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide that could send him to prison for life if he is convicted. He is accused of killing Stillwater, Minnesota, native 17-year-old Isaac Schuman and wounding four others on July 30, 2022.

Updates on the first day of the trial can be found below.

1 p.m. - Opening statements begin

Opening statements are expected to begin around 1 p.m., after the jury is sworn in. Watch live in the player above.

11 a.m. - Jury selection ongoing

The court took a recess at 10:30 a.m. A pool of 28 perspective jurors has been finalized and questioned by the prosecution. That pool consists of 19 men and nine women. The judge dismissed six potential jurors — one man and five women — for everything ranging from scheduling conflict, one had a spouse who is a sheriff's deputy and three women said they were uncomfortable with the graphic evidence that would be presented at trial.

Next, the defense will question the jury pool.

Miu is in court, dressed in a suit and tie. He sad with his head down and avoided eye contact.

Court records, witnesses detail what happened



In the days following the deadly stabbing, authorities and court filings began detailing how the river, a popular destination for summer floats and daytime drinking, became a grisly crime scene.

"I was so scared and just so worked up and anxious," Ryhley Mattison told FOX 9 at the time. "It is insane that things can escalate so fast."

Mattison spoke via Zoom from her hospital bed shortly after she was one of five people stabbed.

Isaac Schuman was killed. The 17-year-old’s death left his family and community shattered.

"I know Isaac can’t come back to me physically. But with his spirit, I will always feel him with me," his mom, Alina Hernandez, said at a vigil days later.

Mattison, then 24, reported suffering a punctured lung, with her diaphragm and stomach badly damaged from the knife wound.

"I thought I was going to lose my life too," explained Mattison.

The district attorney’s office quickly filed homicide and attempted homicide charges against Miu, who lived in Prior Lake. He was tubing that day with his wife and a group of friends.

Prosecutors maintain Miu was the aggressor and could have retreated from the encounter.

Miu, now 54, remains jailed, awaiting trial after pleading not guilty, claiming self-defense.

In court filings, Miu said he was simply using snorkel gear to search the river for a lost cell phone when a group of tubers instigated the confrontation by calling him obscene names. Miu claims they attacked him in the water, and he feared for his life.

Critical cell phone video capturing more than three minutes of what happened before and after the stabbings is expected to be played in court.

Mattison, who acknowledged she was drinking on the river, is expected to testify under oath when the trial starts in Hudson next week.

"I was irritated to hear about the self-defense thing because whether or not we were in the wrong for going over and confronting him, he still was the one to make the first move," Mattison said at the time. "He still could have walked away. He could have done anything like that. That is what irritates me the most."