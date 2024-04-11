LIVE: Apple River stabbing trial jury deliberations Day 2

The jury in the trial of Nicolae Miu, the man accused of the deadly stabbing on the Apple River in 2022, continues deliberating on Thursday after getting the case Wednesday afternoon.

Nicolae Miu, 54, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide and multiple counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide that could send him to prison for life if he is convicted. He is accused of killing Stillwater, Minnesota, native 17-year-old Isaac Schuman and wounding four others — Dante Carlson, Anthony "Tony" Carlson, Ryhley Mattison and A.J. Martin — on July 30, 2022.

The state on Tuesday said it is also seeking lesser charges related to the initial counts. They are:

For count 1 (the death of Isaac Schuman), also consider: second-degree intentional homicide; first-degree reckless homicide; second-degree reckless homicide

For counts 2-5 (the stabbings of A.J. Martin, Ryhley Mattison, Anthony "Tony" Carlson and Dante Carlson), also consider: attempted second-degree homicide; first-degree recklessly endangering safety; second-degree recklessly endangering safety

For Madison Coen: Battery

8:03 a.m. - Jury returns to the courtroom to view cellphone video

The jury returned to the courtroom Thursday morning to re-watch the Jawahn Cockfield cellphone video of the deadly encounter — specifically 10 seconds before the confrontation between Nicolae Miu and Madison Coen. The jury returned to deliberations at 8:07 a.m.

8 a.m. - Jury deliberations scheduled to resume

Jury deliberations are scheduled to resume around 8 a.m. on Thursday, The jury has said they want to view the beginning of the cellphone video when they get in on Thursday.