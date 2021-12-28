Apple closes New York City stores to in-person shopping

The list of COVID-induced closures, cancellations and changes continues to grow in New York City.



Apple has closed its locations in the city to in-store shopping. Customers can still pick up online orders and visit the Genius bar. Stores in New Jersey are also seeing limited service. Connecticut stores so far are unaffected.

Broadway is also seeing more cancellations. "Six" has called off shows through Thursday. Performances are scheduled to resume on Sunday. And "Moulin Rouge," which has been hit by COVID, canceled both shows Tuesday because of non-COVID illness, according to its Twitter feed.



The New Year’s Eve ball drop in Times Square is not immune to COVID alterations. Attendance will be capped at about 25 percent of what it usually is. Masks and vaccinations will be required and attendees can’t arrive to claim their spots until 3 p.m. at the earliest.

