Apartment explosion near Alexandria leaves 2 people injured, residents evacuated

An apartment explosion in the town of Hoffman, Minnesota, on Friday morning left two people in the hospital and multiple agencies responding.

According to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, around 9:29 a.m., authorities received multiple 911 calls regarding an explosion at the North Star Manor Apartments on 407 Iowa Avenue.

All residents of the apartments were evacuated, authorities have said, with two people being transported to the hospital as a result of the explosion.

The Minnesota American Red Cross says it is responding to help people that have been displaced as a result of the explosion, with efforts coordinating food, shelter and health services.

Grant County Deputies, the Minnesota State Patrol, Hoffman Ambulance/Fire, Barrett Fire and Lake Region Ambulance all responded to the scene, and the Minnesota State Fire Marshal is currently investigating the cause of the explosion.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.