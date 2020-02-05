Another suspect arrested in connection to Minneapolis realtor's murder on New Year's Eve

article

Minneapolis police announced Wednesday that a 38-year-old woman has been arrested in connection to the murder of Monique Baugh, the Minneapolis realtor who was shot and killed on New Year’s Eve after she was allegedly abducted from a house showing in Maple Grove.

The woman was booked into the Hennepin County Adult Detention Center on probable cause murder. She has not yet been charged.

Three other suspects have been charged in Baugh's murder. Cedric Berry, 41, of Minneapolis is charged with one count each of second-degree murder, second-degree attempted murder and kidnapping. He has also been charged with attempted murder in the shooting of Baugh’s boyfriend on the same day. He is currently in custody, along with Elsa Segura, 28, of Fridley, who is charged with kidnapping Baugh.

The third suspect, Berry Davis, 40, of Brooklyn Park is charged with second-degree murder and kidnapping in connection with Baugh's murder. He is still at large.

According to the charges, there is a fourth suspect in the case, identified as Segura’s boyfriend, who has not been charged.

The charges allege that Segura lured Baugh to the Maple Grove home by calling Baugh’s personal cell phone to set up with a showing. Baugh arrived at the home on Dec. 31 at 3 p.m. for the showing, but was then taken by two men and put into the back of a U-Haul truck.

Around 5:45 p.m., a masked gunman, later identified as Berry, used Baugh’s key to enter her home in north Minneapolis. The gunman then shot Baugh’s boyfriend several times and left. The boyfriend was not seriously injured.

About an hour after Berry allegedly shot the boyfriend, police responded to shots fired in the alley in the 1300 block of Russell. There, they found Baugh suffering from multiple gunshot wounds with tape on her wrists. She later died from her injuries.

Investigators later learned Baugh’s boyfriend and Berry are rival drug dealers.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.