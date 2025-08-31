Annunciation Church shooting: Victim count increases to 23

The Brief The victim count for the shooting at Annunciation Church has increased to 23. Officers have learned of three new victims that were injured by gunfire at the church. Police now say 18 children and three adults were hurt in the shooting along with the two children who were killed.



Minneapolis police announced on Sunday they had identified three new victims in the mass shooting at Annunciation Church and School.

Victim count increases

What we know:

Minneapolis police announced on Sunday they had learned of three new children who were injured in the shooting at Annunciation, increasing the victim count from the shooting to 23.

The backstory:

Two children were killed, and 18 children were hurt when a shooter opened fire from outside a church window as Catholic school students were gathering for Wednesday morning mass. Three adults in their 80s were also struck by gunfire but survived.

Last week, authorities identified the two children killed in the shooting as Harper Moyski, 10, and Fletcher Merkel, 8,

Police say the shooter left a manifesto filled with hateful remarks towards multiple groups. The chief says the gunman was obsessed with other mass shooters and wanted to become infamous.

Annunciation shooting

What's next:

The shooting came on just the third day of classes for the school. Now, it's not clear when classes will resume. The church did, however, resume mass this weekend.

Meanwhile, Minneapolis public students are scheduled to begin classes this week. As classes get underway, Minneapolis police say there will be increased patrols at schools while the state is dedicating extra crews to help protect schools and places of worship.