Annunciation Church shooting: FBI investigating as hate crime targeting Catholics

The Brief The FBI says it's investigation Wednesday morning's mass shooting at Annunciation Catholic School as an act of domestic terrorism, and a hate crime against Catholics. At least two children are dead, and 17 others were injured. The alleged shooter, Robin Westman, killed herself at the scene.



The Federal Bureau of Investigation said Wednesday afternoon it’s investigating the mass shooting at Annunciation Catholic School as an act of terrorism, and hate crime against Catholics.

FBI officials say they will continue to provide updates on the ongoing investigation with the public as they are able.

Annunciation School shooting

What we know:

Two children were killed and 17 other people were injured in a shooting at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis on Wednesday morning. The suspect, who fired from outside through the church windows as children worshiped, killed herself.

READ MORE: Annunciation Church school shooting: What we know about the victims

An 8-year-old child and 10-year-old child were killed in the shooting. Adults and children, including a child as young as 6, are among those injured in the shooting. There were another 14 children and three adults injured. Authorities say the shooter died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The alleged shooter Robin Westman

The shooter has been identified as Robin Westman. FOX 9 has confirmed Westman’s mother previously worked at Annunciation. The shooter’s mother also applied to change her child’s name from Robert to Robin in Dakota County in 2019, according to court documents obtained by FOX 9. According to the name change filing, Westman identified "as a female and wants her name to reflect that identification."

READ MORE: Annunciation church Minneapolis: What’s known about shooting suspect Robin Westman

Police said the suspect was dressed in black and armed with a rifle, pistol and shotgun when she fired through the church's windows toward children sitting in the pews during their first week back at school. The suspect does not have an extensive criminal history and is believed to have acted alone.

Walz orders flags at half-staff

Dig deeper:

Gov. Tim Walz has ordered all U.S. and Minnesota flags to fly at half-staff at all state buildings "immediately" to honor those who were killed at Annunciation Catholic School.

RELATED: Annunciation church and school shooting: What we know so far

"Minnesota is heartbroken by the senseless shooting that took place this morning," said Gov. Walz. "I’m praying for our kids and teachers whose first week of school was marred by this horrific act of violence. To the officers and first responders, the clergy and teachers providing comfort, and the hospital staff saving lives – thank you. We will get through this together."