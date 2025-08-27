Annunciation church and school shooting: What we know so far

The Brief There was a shooting at the Annunciation Church and Catholic School in south Minneapolis around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning. More than a dozen are reportedly injured, and two children, 8 and 10 years old are dead, authorities have confirmed. The suspected gunman is dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.



What we know:

Shortly before 8:30 a.m., several agencies responded to the report of a shooting at the Annunciation Church and Catholic School, located on the 500 block of West 54th Street in south Minneapolis.

According to Minneapolis Police Department Chief Brian O'Hara, a masked gunman approached from the outside of the church and began firing several weapons through the church windows towards children. He was armed with a rifle, shotgun and pistol, and is believed to have fired dozens of rounds cumulatively from all three, according to police.

By 9:20 a.m., both the FBI and ATF reportedly had responded to the scene.

First responders arrived to rescue hiding children throughout the church, according to O'Hara, when they learned of an 8-year-old and a 10-year-old that had died. During the attack, 17 others, between the ages of 6 and 14 years old, were also injured.

The suspect, believed to be in his early 20s with no known extensive criminal history, is reportedly dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police did locate what is believed to be the shooter's car and are searching it for further evidence.

The backstory:

The Annunciation Church and Catholic School is for kindergarten through eighth-graders, with students returning to school on Monday.

According to school schedules, students have mass at 8:15 a.m. on Wednesdays, and were reportedly in mass at the time of the shooting.

What they're saying:

During a press conference on Wednesday, a visibly upset Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said, "Children are dead. You cannot put into words the gravity, tragedy and pain of this situation. Don’t just say this is about thoughts and prayers. These kids were literally praying."

"This was a deliberate act of violence against innocent children and other people worshiping," O’Hara said during the press conference.

Around 9 a.m., Minnesota Gov. Walz tweeted:

"I’ve been briefed on a shooting at Annunciation Catholic School and will continue to provide updates as we get more information. The BCA and State Patrol are on scene. I’m praying for our kids and teachers whose first week of school was marred by this horrific act of violence."