Annual Bald Eagle Count planned for St. Croix River Watershed amid downward trend in young eagle population

Do you have an eagle eye or an eye for eagles?

Either way, the St. Croix River Association is calling for people to join in on its second annual Bald Eagle Count.

The St. Croix River Association is holding a one-day bird count on Saturday, Jan. 25 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Anyone from within the St. Croix River Watershed is encouraged to join in by filling out a survey of how many juvenile and adult bald eagles they spot.

While bald eagles are no longer on the federal list of endangered species, the bird is still considered to be threatened. Since 2013, there has been a downward trend of young eagles found on counts across the Midwest. Officials hope counts will help wildlife researchers determine a reason for the impact on the population.

