Animal Humane Society closing sites to public until May 2

article

The Animal Humane Society will be temporarily closing all of its sites to the public until May 2 due to the concerns regarding the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The Coon Rapids location will close at 8 p.m. on March 19. The St. Paul location will close at 8 p.m. on March 20. Woodbury will close at 6 p.m. on March 21. Golden Valley will close at 6 p.m. on March 22.

Until the closing dates, adoptions will continue at each site. Workers are in the process of moving hundreds of animals to their Golden Valley location. Staff are also trying to place as many animals as possible in foster care.

During the closure to the public, the Animal Humane Society will continue to provide services such as humane investigations, intake of surrenders and strays (with a focus on emergency cases), care and medical treatment for animals in the shelters as well as select public veterinary services at the Golden Valley Veterinary Center.

AHS is also planning a virtual celebration for the Walk for Animals on May 2.