Anglers allowed to keep 1 walleye on Mille Lacs Lake this winter

Anglers will once again be allowed to keep walleye on Mille Lacs Lake during the upcoming winter fishing season.

Starting Dec. 1, anglers will be allowed to keep one walleye between 21-23 inches or one over 28 inches, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources announced Monday.

The DNR implemented conservative fishing regulations on the lake in response to population lows from 2012-2016. This year’s annual fall netting assessment found the walleye population has remained relatively stable over the past three years, allowing officials to ease up on the regulations and offer a harvest opportunity on the lake.

The DNR also allowed a walleye harvest on the lake last winter as well as this past May during the open water fishing season.