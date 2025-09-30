1 killed as school bus collides with pickup truck in Andover

The Brief A school bus was involved in a crash in Andover Tuesday morning. The bus collided with a pickup truck along Roanoke Street, leaving the driver of the pick-up dead. Only five children were on the bus at the time of the crash. One child and the bus driver were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.



A driver was killed after a pickup truck collided with a school bus in Anoka County on Tuesday morning.

School bus crash in Andover

The backstory:

The Anoka County Sheriff's Office responded just before 7 a.m. to a bus crash along Roanoke Street at 175th Avenue Northwest. That intersection is just south of the Rum River and the city borders for Ramsey and Oak Grove.

Deputies say it appears the pickup truck towing a trailer was headed north on Roanoke when it crossed the centerline and crashed into the school bus.

A deadly crash in Andover, Minn. left a pickup driver dead on Sept. 30, 2025.

What we know:

Deputies say the man driving the pickup truck was pronounced dead at the crash scene by medics. Five students were on the bus at the time of the crash. One student and the bus driver were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The rest of the students were picked up by the parents.

What we don't know:

It's not clear what caused the truck to cross the center lane. Deputies say the crash remains under investigation.