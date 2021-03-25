Andersen Windows and Doors looking to hire 1,000 workers as state rebounds from pandemic

The nation's home renovation and construction boom has led to a hiring blitz for one Minnesota manufacturing company. Andersen Windows and Doors is looking to hire at least 1,000 workers.

"We have positions that are open across the board," said Andersen Vice President and Chief Diversity Officer Tracey Gibson.

Gibson says the demand for its products is unprecedented. "Within our organization, we have more than 1,000 positions that are open right now."

Among those open jobs, 250 full-time production positions are now available at its plants in Bayport, Cottage Grove, and North Branch. No experience is necessary with pay that ranges between $16 and $22 per hour plus incentives.

"Diversity, equity, and inclusion is very important to us," said Gibson. "It’s a business initiative. We need employees to come into the organization, have a sense of belonging. We want all our employees to come in and feel valued and respected."

The company’s hiring blitz comes amid a steady drop in unemployment in the state. However, employment in the construction and manufacturing sector took a hit in February, losing 3,300 jobs in construction, 1,700 in related services, and 1,600 in manufacturing.

Minnesota is still down 213,532 jobs compared to this time last year.

"We want to do our part to help with the economy in our state," said Gibson. "We want our state to come back and to come back strong."

To apply for one of the job openings, you can click here for more information.