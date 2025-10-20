Amazon Web Services global outage eases after disruption, company says

article

The Brief Amazon Web Services said a major outage has mostly been resolved. Early Monday morning, outages were reported with multiple apps, including Amazon Prime, Snapchat, and Roblox. The tech company is trying to determine a cause of the outage.



Amazon Web Services said Monday that most services were back up after an issue caused outages at many websites, The New York Times reported.

The cause of the outage is unknown at this time.

AWS, a major provider of cloud services for companies, said in a statement that the issue has been mostly resolved, and it would "continue to work toward full resolution," according to USA Today.



An AWS outage caused massive disruptions globally. The service provides remote computing services apps, websites, governments, universities and companies.

On Downdetector, a website that tracks online outages, several users early Monday morning reported issues with Amazon Alexa, Amazon Prime, Snapchat, Ring, Roblox, Fortnite, online broker Robinhood, the McDonald's app and many others.

What happened in the Amazon incident?

According to the Associated Press, the problems occurred around 3:11 a.m. ET on Monday, when Amazon Web Services reported on its Health Dashboard that it is "investigating increased error rates and latencies for multiple AWS services in the US-EAST-1 Region."

Amazon also reported that there were "significant error rates" and that engineers were "actively working" on the problem.

Amazon working on issue

About two hours later, AWS said in an update that it applied "initial mitigations," and it quickly followed up to say, "We are seeing significant signs of recovery. Most requests should now be succeeding. We continue to work through a backlog of queued requests."

