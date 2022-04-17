'Altercation' between drivers leads to fatal shooting in Maple Grove

article

Police say some type of conflict between two drivers in Maple Grove on Easter Sunday ended in a fatal shooting near I-94.

The victim was found by officers inside a vehicle on the side of the road along I-94 near Maple Grove Parkway shortly before 3 p.m., after receiving 911 calls for a shooting.

The 911 calls reported an "altercation between two motorists" in the area of County Road 30 and Garland Lane. Police say it appears that during the incident, one of the people involved fired shots at the other vehicle.

The victim was rushed from the side of I-94 to the hospital where police say he died.

Advertisement

Police say investigators are following up on the shooting but asking anyone with information to call police at 763-494-6246.