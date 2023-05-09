Alexandria custodian accused of secretly recording hospital workers in locker room

A custodian in Alexandria, Minnesota, is charged with interfering with others privacy after being caught allegedly making secret locker room recordings at a community health clinic.

On May 7, the Alexandria Police Department was called to Alomere Health on the report of a person allegedly recording with a device in an employee locker room.

After further investigation, police discovered that Corey Ray Johns, 34, of Alexandria allegedly placed a recording device in an employee locker room to videotape female employees as they changed out of scrubs into work clothes.

Statements from three female employees said that while they had been changing in the locker room they observed a phone propped up by a shoe that was pointed at them and was actively recording. One of the females had been in her underwear in front of the camera before this was discovered and turned over to security, according to charges.

Charges also allege that Johns confronted two of the females and asked for them to give the phone back before law enforcement arrived at the scene.

When police spoke with Johns, he stated that the phone was his and "I guess I don’t know how to put it, I’m just a sad human being," the charges say.

Once in custody, jail staff discovered a pen on Johns that he allegedly admitted was another type of recording device. He also stated he started recording females in February 2023, charges state. Investigators with the police department executed several search warrants, and are currently processing digital data to identify potential victims.

Johns is charged with one count of gross misdemeanor interference with privacy and arraigned in Douglas County District Court on Monday, May 8.