Alcohol suspected in deadly crash Tuesday in Eagan, Minnesota

Alcohol is suspected in an Eagan, Minnesota crash that left a passenger dead and the driver injured early Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to the 4400 block of Slater Road just before 2:30 a.m. after a woman called 911 to report a car had crashed in her backyard, according to the Eagan Police Department.

When officers arrived, they found the passenger inside the car and the driver a short distance away. The passenger was declared dead at the scene.

One person is dead after a car crashed near Slater Road and Metcalf Drive in Eagan, Minnesota. (FOX 9)

Police identified the passenger as 43-year-old Michael Renlund.

The driver, a 28-year-old man was injured in the crash. Police believe he was under the influence of alcohol when the crash occurred.

The driver was taken to Regions Hospital with a police escort, where a warrant was obtained with for a blood draw. He remains at the hospital receiving treatment for his injuries.

No other vehicles or persons were involved in the incident, police said. The State Patrol is assisting the investigation, which remains ongoing.