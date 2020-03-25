Airline industry future temporarily up in the air

The U.S. airline industry is almost grounded due to COVID 19.

Delta Airlines told FOX 9 they have pulled back on domestic operations by 70 percent, it's 80 percent internationally.

Hometown airline, Sun Country cancelled its flights by 25 percent and will do so again in April and again in May, if needed.

Despite talk of a temporary shutdown of all airlines, Sun Country said they carry essential mail and supplies. The company is optimistic a shutdown will not occur.

National airline expert, Seth Kaplan talked with FOX 9 on what may happen with a shutdown and how the government could help the industry.