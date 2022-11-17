Accused drug dealer charged with murder for selling fentanyl to woman who just got out of rehab

Murder charges have been filed after an accused drug dealer allegedly sold fentanyl to a woman who was fresh out of rehab and died from an overdose.

Anteneh Admasu, 34, is charged with third-degree murder and third-degree criminal sale of drugs for his alleged role in the death. He made his first court appearance Thursday afternoon.

On March 28, 2022, Minnetonka Police were called to an apartment off Wayzata Boulevard near Marion Lane West for an overdose.

At the apartment, officers found the victim with two pills, burnt tinfoil, a lighter and a straw nearby. Officers tried to revive the woman, but she was ultimately pronounced dead. Officers sent one of the pills for testing, which came back positive for fentanyl, according to court documents.

On her phone, officers say they found a text message exchange with Admasu in which the victim asked: "U still doing 10$" – with Admasu replying shortly later that he'd "be there in 25 min," the documents read.

Police later learned the victim had just returned home after an inpatient stay for chemical dependency treatment. Court documents state her friends told officers she seemed fine earlier in the day.

Officers say cell phone and Snapchat data put Admasu in the vicinity of a meetup location about 20 to 30 minutes before the 911 call for an overdose, according to court documents.

Toxicology reports found fentanyl in the victim's system.

Admasu is currently being held in Hennepin County Jail. The judge set bail at $100,000 with conditions or $500,000 without conditions.