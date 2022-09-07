Expand / Collapse search

90-year-old Waconia farm store owner shares tips for harvest season: Garden Guy

By FOX 9 Staff
Donna Frantz, owner of At The Farm in Waconia.  (FOX 9)

WACONIA, Minn. (FOX 9) - A local farmer has been gardening and selling her produce in Waconia for decades, and she's offering tips on what to do with all your veggies this harvest season. 

FOX 9 Garden Guy Dale K stopped by At The Farm, an organic fruit and farm store in Waconia, to chat with owner and author Donna Frantz. The 90-year-old not only grows her own produce, but she bakes and she pickles. 

Frantz shares her tips for home gardening and canning. Watch the video in the player below.

Donna Frantz, also known as the Lady Farmer, is 90 years old and has a farm and shop in Waconia. Garden Guy Dale K stopped by her farm to learn about what she does and get tips for home gardening and canning.