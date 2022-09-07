90-year-old Waconia farm store owner shares tips for harvest season: Garden Guy
WACONIA, Minn. (FOX 9) - A local farmer has been gardening and selling her produce in Waconia for decades, and she's offering tips on what to do with all your veggies this harvest season.
FOX 9 Garden Guy Dale K stopped by At The Farm, an organic fruit and farm store in Waconia, to chat with owner and author Donna Frantz. The 90-year-old not only grows her own produce, but she bakes and she pickles.
Frantz shares her tips for home gardening and canning. Watch the video in the player below.