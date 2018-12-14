Allegation of Waconia HS coach giving athlete medication under investigation
The Carver County Sheriff's Office has opened a criminal investigation into allegations that coaches or staff at Waconia High School may have given prescription medication to a high-ranked wrestler.
Waconia gymnastics team finds inspiration after injury
The Waconia High School gymnastics team is pushing to compete in the state tournament after losing one of their best athletes to injury earlier this season.
Students pen letters to peers in cancer treatment
A group of elementary school students in Waconia, Minnesota is joining a nationwide letter-writing campaign called, “Letters of Love.” In it, students write letters of encouragement to kids they don’t know who are going through cancer treatment.
Waconia crash spills nails, shuts down Highway 5
Highway 5 in Waconia, Minnesota was shut down Friday morning after a Porsche rear-ended a handyman-style truck carrying construction equipment, spilling nails all over the roadway.
Relief after stolen remains are located
Michael and Trina Saice are grateful to the worker who found the ashes on the side of the road.