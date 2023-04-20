9 men trying to enter US from Canada treated for exposure

Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from FRI 5:17 AM CDT until MON 10:00 PM CDT, La Crosse County
19
Flood Warning
until SAT 4:00 PM CDT, Burnett County
River Flood Warning
from THU 3:00 AM CDT until WED 1:00 AM CDT, Redwood County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 7:00 AM CDT, Pine County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 1:45 AM CDT, Norman County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 4:36 AM CDT, Marshall County
River Flood Warning
from THU 1:30 PM CDT until SUN 4:00 AM CDT, Marshall County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, Kittson County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 12:00 AM CDT, Kanabec County
River Flood Warning
until MON 1:00 AM CDT, Itasca County
River Flood Warning
from THU 7:00 PM CDT until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Clay County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 11:30 AM CDT until TUE 10:00 AM CDT, Clay County
Flood Warning
until FRI 4:00 PM CDT, Clay County, Kittson County, Marshall County, Norman County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 10:00 AM CDT until TUE 4:00 AM CDT, Brown County
River Flood Warning
from THU 7:00 PM CDT until MON 9:00 PM CDT, Brown County
River Flood Warning
until WED 7:00 AM CDT, Big Stone County, Wilkin County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Aitkin County, Anoka County, Anoka County, Anoka County, Anoka County, Big Stone County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Carlton County, Carver County, Carver County, Carver County, Chippewa County, Chippewa County, Clay County, Clay County, Crow Wing County, Crow Wing County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Houston County, Houston County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Le Sueur County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Morrison County, Nicollet County, Norman County, Norman County, Polk County, Polk County, Polk County, Ramsey County, Redwood County, Renville County, Renville County, Scott County, Scott County, Scott County, Sherburne County, Sibley County, Sibley County, Stearns County, Stearns County, Traverse County, Wabasha County, Wabasha County, Washington County, Washington County, Washington County, Winona County, Wright County, Wright County, Wright County, Yellow Medicine County, Yellow Medicine County, Buffalo County, Buffalo County, Buffalo County, Dunn County, La Crosse County, Pepin County, Pepin County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Saint Croix County
Winter Storm Warning
from THU 7:00 AM CDT until FRI 1:00 PM CDT, Koochiching County, North Itasca County, North St. Louis County
Winter Storm Warning
from THU 1:00 PM CDT until FRI 4:00 AM CDT, East Marshall County, East Polk County, Kittson County, Lake Of The Woods County, North Beltrami County, North Clearwater County, Pennington County, Red Lake County, Roseau County, South Beltrami County, West Marshall County, West Polk County

9 men trying to enter US from Canada treated for exposure

By The Associated Press
Published 
Minnesota
Associated Press
article

U.S. Border Patrol agents and multiple local emergency agencies rescued a group of nine individuals in distress after exposure to harsh weather conditions near Warroad, Minnesota.  (U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

WARROAD, Minn. (AP) - Nine men who entered the United States illegally from Canada were rescued from a sub-freezing bog and given medical treatment for exposure to the cold, authorities said Wednesday.

The nine, ranging in age from 19 to 46, were found Tuesday near Warroad, a small lakeside Minnesota community about 7.5 miles (12 kilometers) south of the Canadian border. The area is southwest of an official port of entry.

U.S. Border Patrol agents and rescuers from other agencies were sent to the area at around 5 a.m. after the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said someone in the group of men had made an emergency phone call, a Border Patrol statement said.

The men were found in a flooded bog.

"When agents arrived on scene, they determined the temperatures in the bog were below freezing and they would require special equipment to reach the group," the statement said. "The agents were able to rescue the men from the frigid water by wearing protective suits."

The men were taken to medical facilities for treatment and seven were later taken into immigration custody. There was no immediate word on the conditions of the remaining two men.

Seven of the men were Mexican citizens but there was no immediate word on the nationality of the men still being treated because of their conditions, the Border Patrol said.

In January 2022, four members of a family from India, including two children aged 3 and 11, died while attempting to walk into the U.S. from Canada during a blizzard. They were in a group of 11 people who were trying to cross near the Minnesota-North Dakota border.

Their frozen bodies were found near Emerson, Manitoba, only a few yards from the U.S. border after they became separated from the group, authorities said.

A Florida man was charged in that case with transportation of an undocumented immigrant but not with the deaths.