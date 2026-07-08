NWS confirms EF-2 tornado touched down near Detroit Lakes

The Brief The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado that struck the Detroit Lakes area on Monday was rated an EF-2. Winds during the storm reached 115mph. The storm caused its most severe damage along the western shore of Floyd Lake, destroying garages, tearing off roofs, and uprooting trees in the Oakland Beach area.



The National Weather Service has confirmed the tornado that ripped through the Detroit Lakes area on Monday, leaving three people hurt, was an EF-2-level storm.

Tornado causes major damage in Detroit Lakes

The backstory:

FOX 9 aerial video captured the devastation left behind by the tornado on Tuesday, one day after the Monday tornado.

The video showed homes damaged, trees uprooted, and boats flipped over in the area of Floyd Lake just north of the City of Detroit Lakes.

County officials said on Tuesday that three people suffered injuries during the storm. Two were transported to the hospital by ambulance while a third was transported by private vehicle.

Tornado rated as EF-2

What we know:

Survey crews working on Tuesday have now rated the tornado an EF-2 storm.

Officials say wind speeds during the storm reached 115 mph and the storm had a 6.79-mile path. It appears to have begun about a mile northwest of Wheeler Lake, moved east over the lake, and widened along the western shore of Floyd Lake. This is where it appears to have caused the most damage, tearing down multiple garages, pulling up roofing, and uprooting trees in the Oakland Beach area.

Officials say the tornado continued across the lake to the eastern shore where there was further damage. Surveyors found the last visible damage from the tornado in the area of County Highway 25 and Anchor Road, three miles south of Floyd Lake.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Damage near Floyd Lake after Monday's tornado.

Local perspective:

In its brief, the National Weather Service noted two of the injuries related to the storm.

Officials said one person appeared to have been injured when the tornado removed the roof from their home. However, officials said the other injury occurred during the cleanup stage and may have been related to shock or trauma.